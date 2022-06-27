Traffic impacts expected on Highway 12 amid road work

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re traveling a stretch of Highway 12 be prepared for traffic impacts the next few days.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said starting at noon Highway 12 will be down to one lane north of Rodanthe.

The purpose is to work on pavement markings.

Flaggers will be stationed at both ends of the closure to help direct the traffic along one lane.

Work is expected to last until Thursday evening.

