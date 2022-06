ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Government Center is closing for the rest of the day Monday.

Onslow County officials say the action is being taken due to a suspected gas leak.

We’re told that a gas odor has been detected in the area of the building, which is located at 234 NW Corridor Blvd.

