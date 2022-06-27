One killed in Perquimans County vehicle crash

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal vehicle crash in Perquimans County.

Emergency Services said that 911 got the call around 10:23 p.m. Friday for a wreck around the 900 block of Ocean Highway.

Emergency responders arrived to find one person dead.

We’re told that travel in the northbound lane was diverted for nearly four hours while the investigation took place.

