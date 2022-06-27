Advertisement

Officials: State budget deal reached between House, Senate

Republican leaders Rep. Tim Moore, Speaker of the N.C. House, left, and Sen. Phil Berger,...
Republican leaders Rep. Tim Moore, Speaker of the N.C. House, left, and Sen. Phil Berger, President pro tem of the N.C. Senate, on March 28, 2017(WIBW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republican legislative leaders have reached an agreement on adjustments to the second year of the two-year state government budget that was approved last fall.

House Speaker Tim Moore and a spokesperson for Senate leader Phil Berger confirmed separately the agreement on Monday.

Details were likely to come Tuesday, with votes in each chamber expected later in the week.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would be asked to sign any agreement into law.

He’s been speaking with Berger and Moore. Legislators have been trying to figure out what to do with $6 billion in revenue overcollections.

Medicaid expansion also wound its way into negotiations.

