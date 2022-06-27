Advertisement

New River to hold emergency response exercise Wednesday

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New River is partnering with Eastern Carolina emergency services to hold Exercise Vigilant Response this week.

The exercise will take place Wednesday, June 29th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New River.

The air station says people in the area can expect increased emergency services radio and communication traffic, on-base exercise announcements, and first responder vehicle movement, including fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, and medical helicopters traveling between New River and Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Onslow County Emergency Services will be among the community participants.

We’re told that the annual exercise gives realistic training opportunities to increase air station and community first responder readiness and recovery efforts during a mass casualty event.

