NCDOT suspending lane closures for long July 4th weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State Department of Transportation workers are planning to suspend nearly all lane closures across North Carolina to reduce traffic over the Fourth of July weekend.

The NCDOT says crews will remove lane closures and open all lanes where it’s possible on interstates and highways on the morning of Thursday, June 30th, and will keep the lanes open until at least the evening of Tuesday, July 5th.

The action is due to an expected massive increase in traffic over the weekend, especially on interstates and four-lane highways.

The few lanes that will remain closed are due to construction projects like bridge replacements that require long-term lane closures, according to the NCDOT.

Even while lane closures may not be in place, drivers are told to remain alert and follow all posted signs while driving in work zones. Furthermore, the NCDOT advises drivers to develop a travel plan in advance, view current road conditions here, and follow these safety tips:

Leave early, travel at non-peak hours, and use alternative routes.

Stay alert for narrowed lanes, shifts in traffic, and lower speed limits through work zones.

Be patient.

Don’t drive drowsy.

Don’t drive distracted.

