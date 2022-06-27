Advertisement

Monkeypox case found in Mecklenburg County

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRAL) - The second case of monkeypox in North Carolina has been found in Mecklenburg County.

WRAL reports that county health leaders say there are likely other cases in the county.

Last Thursday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said a case of the viral infection had been found in a North Carolina resident. While state health officials did not say where in North Carolina the case was found, the Haywood County health department confirmed a known case was there.

In both cases, county health leaders said the patients were isolated at home and people who were in close contact with the patients would be notified.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious, viral illness that involves flu-like symptoms like swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over.

The virus does not spread easily, and can only spread through people who have had close contact.

The most common way the infection is spread is when people come into close contact with the rash, scabs, or bodily fluids of someone who has monkeypox. The infection can also spread through the air, but only to those very close, with face-to-face contact like kissing or snuggling.

There is no treatment specific to monkeypox, but because it is a virus, antiviral medications are often given to treat infections and to prevent them in people who may be exposed to the virus.

There is a vaccine to prevent monkeypox, but it is not used widely in the United States because historically, the number of cases in the country has not been significant.

