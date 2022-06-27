Jacksonville leaders to discuss reentry council development

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina city is set to discuss the development of a reentry council Monday morning.

Reentry programs help formerly incarcerated people integrate back into society and help prevent returns to jail.

The discussion among leaders will take place at Sandy Run Baptist church in Jacksonville starting at 10:00 a.m.

Several lawmakers and organization leaders will be there; including Senator Michael Lazzar, Councilman Brian Jackson and representatives with several law enforcement agencies.

