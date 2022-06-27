Advertisement

Jacksonville leaders to discuss reentry council development

The Lenoir County Re-Entry Council hosted a resource fair in Kinston.
The Lenoir County Re-Entry Council hosted a resource fair in Kinston.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina city is set to discuss the development of a reentry council Monday morning.

Reentry programs help formerly incarcerated people integrate back into society and help prevent returns to jail.

The discussion among leaders will take place at Sandy Run Baptist church in Jacksonville starting at 10:00 a.m.

Several lawmakers and organization leaders will be there; including Senator Michael Lazzar, Councilman Brian Jackson and representatives with several law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Deputies said over 100 pounds of meth was seized. Bottom: K-9 Freya, Alejandro...
Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history
Habitat For Humanity Giveaway Home Family
Beaufort Co family starts new life in donated home
A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Coppage
SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man
Winterville Christian Church set to host Interfaith Pride Service.
Winterville Christian Church Interfaith Pride Event
Hyde County fire blazes through hundreds of acres of brush.
Hyde County brush fire scorches nearly 2,000 acres Sunday

Latest News

Uptown Greenville sign
Greenville city council to discuss multiple issues including parking
Roadway
Carteret County road to close as crews repair drainage pipe
First Alert Forecast For June 27, 2022
First Alert Forecast For June 27, 2022
A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Coppage
SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man