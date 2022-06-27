‘It’s very special’: CarolinaEast honors long-time employee who passed away last year

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center celebrated the life of a long-time employee Monday for her compassion and willingness to serve others.

Workers at the medical center explain that the employee, Katie Brown, passed away last year at the age of 74, but her impact lives on through thousands of patients and employees alike.

“She would say ‘you’ve got this,’ and you knew she was really saying, ‘God’s got this,’” Jim Davis, CarolinaEast chief nursing officer said. “But no matter what, she was always right because she was really saying, ‘you’ve got this with God’s help.’”

Dozens of people gathered to celebrate the life of Brown, one of CarolinaEast’s brightest and most beloved nurses.

Brown dedicated her life to taking care of others for 50 years until 2019. She passed away in October of 2021.

Davis says she was a woman of strong faith whose nurturing presence impacted everyone around her.

“I don’t remember the exact circumstances, but she said ‘I think we need to pray.’ And she was exactly right, and she led us in prayer during the huddle and an overwhelming peace came over the group after that.”

To honor Brown’s life, CarolinaEast officials unveiled a picture of her that will be hung up in the surgical unit so that she can continue to watch over everyone.

Brown’s family was also at the ceremony and received a copy of the picture as a gift. It was a token of appreciation that moved Brown’s daughter, Kendria Brown, to tears.

“It’s very special. We’ll cherish this for the rest of our lives,” Kendria Brown said. “We’re very grateful that in death, everybody is still caring for my mother, so we love that. It’s very special. She’ll be missed.”

The ceremony ended with the Nurse Honor Guard calling Brown’s name one last time, with a candle that represents the light and warmth of her spirit.

“Katie Brown, we thank you for your service, your sacrificial service, and you’re now relieved of your duties and laid to rest,” the Nurse Honor Guard said.

Brown’s picture was hung up in the surgical unit after the ceremony.

She held various titles during her employment from 1969 to 2019.

