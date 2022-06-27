Advertisement

Hurricanes are decreasing in every ocean except this one, study says

Study: The number of hurricanes decreased in every ocean basin except the North Atlantic over...
Study: The number of hurricanes decreased in every ocean basin except the North Atlantic over the past century.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A study finds the number of hurricanes decreased in every ocean basin, except for one, over the past century.

The study found the annual number of global hurricanes, typhoons and tropical storms declined overall by about 13% as the planet warmed during the 20th century.

Scientists found the number of storms increased only in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The lead researcher said the drop in frequency doesn’t mean storms are becoming less of a threat, saying while there may be fewer tropical cyclones in the future, it is likely they will be more intense.

He said global warming makes underlying conditions less favorable for the formation of cyclones but when they do form, they are feeding on more energy from the warming atmosphere.

The study was published in the journal “Nature Climate Change.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Deputies said over 100 pounds of meth was seized. Bottom: K-9 Freya, Alejandro...
Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history
Habitat For Humanity Giveaway Home Family
Beaufort Co family starts new life in donated home
A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Coppage
SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man
Winterville Christian Church set to host Interfaith Pride Service.
Winterville Christian Church Interfaith Pride Event
Arrest made in fatal Goldsboro shooting

Latest News

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; 3 people killed
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals football player Marlin Briscoe (86) is shown in August 1975. Marlin...
Marlin Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76
Amtrak passenger captures moments after train derails in Missouri.
GRAPHIC: Amtrak passenger captures moments after train derails in Missouri
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights