Greenville city council to discuss multiple issues including parking

Uptown Greenville sign
Uptown Greenville sign(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville city council is set to meet Monday night to discuss multiple issues including Uptown parking.

The council will hold public hearings on an agreement with Taft corporate office relating to a lot on Dickenson Avenue. The building currently houses A Time for Science and The Art Lab. Under the agreement, both would move to the renovated cupola building.

The project would bring a parking deck, brownstone style apartments and walkways to the area.

The council will also propose a new parking plan which would do away with free parking and change hourly rates for other parking options.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at city hall.

