Greenville City Council adopts plan to relocate science museum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council unanimously voted Monday afternoon to adopt a plan to relocate the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

The science museum currently sits at the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Ficklen Street, but city council leaders voted to move the museum, and in its place, set up a 150-unit apartment complex.

In May, city leaders voted, also unanimously, to approve the letters of intent for individual developers Taft Family Ventures and Stark Holdings to, in the former’s case, build the apartment complex, and, in the latter’s case, build a boutique hotel. The work will total $50 million.

Monday was the next step in the voting on the plan, and council members voted 5-0 to adopt it all (councilmember at-large Will Bell was not present).

The science museum will move into the Cupola Building on 8th Street.

