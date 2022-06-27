Advertisement

Greenville City Council adopts plan to relocate science museum

The Cupola building on 8th street will be the new home for the North Carolina Museum of Natural...
The Cupola building on 8th street will be the new home for the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council unanimously voted Monday afternoon to adopt a plan to relocate the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

The science museum currently sits at the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Ficklen Street, but city council leaders voted to move the museum, and in its place, set up a 150-unit apartment complex.

In May, city leaders voted, also unanimously, to approve the letters of intent for individual developers Taft Family Ventures and Stark Holdings to, in the former’s case, build the apartment complex, and, in the latter’s case, build a boutique hotel. The work will total $50 million.

Monday was the next step in the voting on the plan, and council members voted 5-0 to adopt it all (councilmember at-large Will Bell was not present).

The science museum will move into the Cupola Building on 8th Street.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Deputies said over 100 pounds of meth was seized. Bottom: K-9 Freya, Alejandro...
Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history
Habitat For Humanity Giveaway Home Family
Beaufort Co family starts new life in donated home
A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Coppage
SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man
Winterville Christian Church set to host Interfaith Pride Service.
Winterville Christian Church Interfaith Pride Event
Arrest made in fatal Goldsboro shooting

Latest News

20-week abortion ban discussion
State lawmakers discuss possibility of reinstating 20-week abortion ban
Sheetz lowering gas prices for July 4th holiday season
UPDATE: Little change to acres burned by Ferebee Road fire in Hyde County
UPDATE: Little change to acres burned by Ferebee Road fire in Hyde County
One killed in Perquimans County vehicle crash
One killed in Perquimans County vehicle crash