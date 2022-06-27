Advertisement

Grant to help Pitt County clean waterway of storm debris

Example of storm debris in the Conetoe Creek that a grant will help with removal of.
Example of storm debris in the Conetoe Creek that a grant will help with removal of.(Pitt County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars are coming to one county to help clean up waterways of storm debris.

Pitt County tells us that its Soil and Water Conservation department has been awarded Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program grant funding.

The county will get $414,975 from the state.

Officials said phase 1 of the project will focus on Conetoe Creek which is north of the Tar River in the Belvoir community.

We’re told that the STRAP program requires all debris from streams or stream areas to be removed from the 100-year floodplain or processed by chipping, cabling, burning or strapping in a secured manner outside the immediate stream area.

Conetoe Creek debris removal plan.
Conetoe Creek debris removal plan.(Pitt County Government)

