Advertisement

Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North America.(Government of Yukon)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gold miners discovered a rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth in the territory of Yukon.

The Yukon government said the baby is female and likely died during the ice age, more than 30,000 years ago.

The government says a partial mammoth calf was found in 1948 in Alaska, but this is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North America.

Scientists believe woolly mammoths, who wandered North America along with wild horses, cave lions and giant bison, went extinct as late as 4,000 years ago.

As an adult, it could have grown up to 13 feet tall at the shoulder.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Deputies said over 100 pounds of meth was seized. Bottom: K-9 Freya, Alejandro...
Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history
Habitat For Humanity Giveaway Home Family
Beaufort Co family starts new life in donated home
A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Coppage
SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man
Winterville Christian Church set to host Interfaith Pride Service.
Winterville Christian Church Interfaith Pride Event
Hyde County fire blazes through hundreds of acres of brush.
Hyde County brush fire scorches nearly 2,000 acres Sunday

Latest News

President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Ukrainian officials: At least 2 dead as Russian missile hits crowded mall
Example of storm debris in the Conetoe Creek that a grant will help with removal of.
Grant to help Pitt County clean waterway of storm debris