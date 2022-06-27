ECU baseball’s Zach Agnos named to Baseball America’s All-American second team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University baseball team’s Zach Agnos has been named to Baseball America’s All-American second team.

ECU says Agnos, who is a utility player, is the third Pirate this year to earn All-American honors, following Jake Kuchmaner (Senior CLASS Award/second-team) and Carter Spivey (National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association/second-team; Collegiate Baseball/third-team).

We’re told that Agnos was one of three Pirates to start all 67 games of the year, earning second-team ABCA All-Regional honors after batting .330 (88 for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBI, and 56 runs scored.

Agnos also shared the lead for the team in hits with Bryson Worrell and was tied for first in doubles (15) with Lane Hoover and Alec Makarewicz, according to ECU Athletics. The Haymarket, Virginia native led the club with 29 multi-hit games and finished tied for third with ten multi-RBI contests.

At one point in the season (from April 1st to May 15th), Agnos reached base safely in 25 straight games. Agnos also excelled on the mound with a 3-0 record and three saves in 21 relief appearances. He allowed just six runs on 11 hits over 23.1 innings while having a team-best 2.31 ERA.

Agnos, who was selected as a 2022 Collegiate National Team roster invitee from USA Baseball, is scheduled to report to training camp later this week in Cary.

Baseball America’s complete first, second, and third teams can be found here.

