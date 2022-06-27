Advertisement

Eastern Carolina protesters battle opinions of Roe v Wade overrule

Emotions were felt Sunday during the Act Up for Human Rights Rally in Jacksonville.
Emotions were felt Sunday during the Act Up for Human Rights Rally in Jacksonville.(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway and WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday to overturn Roe v Wade has garnered support and opposition in Eastern North Carolina.

Anger, rage, and fear were felt on Sunday, during the Act Up for Human Rights rally held in Jacksonville. Some drove hours to make their voices heard at the Onslow County Courthouse.

They call it a call to action.

“I see it and I just start crying. This two-year-old was in my backseat and was like why are you crying? I couldn’t explain to her why I was crying because she would not understand and so I did the best to tell her that as a women because she is also a young girl,” said Hannah Bosewell, a resident of New Bern. “As a woman there are people who want the rights to our bodies and it is hard to not let them have those rights.”

While the ruling does not make abortion illegal, it does give states the power ban the procedure for residents.

For some, the ruling brings a sense of joy they describe as long overdue.

“That is why all the laws that have been getting passed for such a long time, pro-life laws they call them, that is why those laws are not good, they are not just because the law actually tells you that you can kill this baby but you cannot kill this baby,” says Tim Dupree, a pastor in Jacksonville. “So, it is an unjust law.”

Several states have trigger laws in place that have gone into full effect following Friday’s ruling.

In North Carolina, abortions are legal in most cases, but there is a ban on abortions after 20 weeks unless there is a medical emergency.

The outcome of the 2022 election could be the deciding factor for the future.

“Local elections, state elections, midterms not just the election for the president. And make sure we are voting leaders in that represent us.,” said Onslow County NAACP vice president M. Kenyatta Euring, Sr. “Being able to be out here and let them know, let our leaders know how we feel is the first step to making sure they understand that the decision’s like this do not represent everyone in the community.”

For now, folks remain dedicated to sharing how they feel and exercising their right to make that heard.

