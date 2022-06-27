Deputies investigating after Pasquotank County inmate found dead

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they are investigating after an inmate at a Pasquotank County jail was found dead Friday.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to Albemarle District Jail due to EMS needing help with an inmate that was not breathing. Deputies say they were brought to the B-block inside of the jail where emergency personnel were already working on life-saving measures.

We’re told that the inmate, who was identified as 24-year-old William Seagle, of Hertford, was brought to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center but was pronounced dead at about 11:20 p.m.

Investigators say they learned that officers with the jail responded to the block after seeing Seagle lying on the floor at about 10:11 p.m. The next minute, officers and helpful inmates moved Seagle from the floor onto a table in the common area where officers tried life-saving measures.

Deputies say the case is still being investigated to determine what caused Seagle’s death. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

We’re told Seagle had been at the jail since Wednesday for failing to appear in court on traffic offenses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 338-2191.

