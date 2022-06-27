Advertisement

Cherry Point to hold change of command ceremony for major general Thursday

U.S. Marine Corps
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Cherry Point’s 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing will soon have a new major general.

The United States Marine Corps says Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm will relinquish command of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing to Maj. Gen. Scott Benedict at a change-of-command ceremony Thursday at 9 a.m.

We’re told that after the ceremony, which represents a formal transfer of responsibility and authority, Cederholm will assume command as the deputy commandant for aviation at Headquarters Marine Corps. Benedict last served as the director for strategy, plans, and policy for U.S. Central Command.

