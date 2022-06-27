Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms arrive this evening with cooler temps to follow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a sunny and dry weekend, most could use a few showers. The good news is we’ll see some showers later this evening as a cold front moves in from the northwest. The front will slow down and eventually stall south of the East, limiting the potential for severe weather and keeping showers in the forecast through Wednesday. Rainfall today will be focused over the evening hours, reaching about half an inch for most. Lingering rain Tuesday and Wednesday will be sparse, possibly dropping another quarter inch each afternoon.

Rain drops won’t be the only thing dropping. Temperatures will drop about ten degrees from today through tomorrow. Highs this afternoon will be near the 90° mark, being supported by a sunny morning and a steady south-southwesterly wind. Highs will be lucky to reach 80° Tuesday due to lingering cloud cover and cooler air following the front. Temperatures will gradually rise Wednesday, returning to the mid 80s. The upper 80s and low 90s will be back on the docket for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Another shot of rain is expected Sunday into Monday of next week.

Monday

Partly sunny and warm with highs around 91. Showers and storms likely later in the afternoon and at night. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 40% day, then 70% evening and overnight.

Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms with a high near 80. Wind: S 5. Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday

Partly sunny with slight chance of scattered PM storms and a high of 84. Wind: NE-SE 5. Rain chance: 30%

Thursday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 88. Wind S 5-10.

Friday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 92. Wind S 5-10.

