Celebrating 75 Years: State ferry system holding photo contest

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Do you have a picture from a trip that involved a North Carolina ferry ride? The N.C. DOT wants to hear from you.

The DOT is looking for submissions to its summertime photo contest to help celebrate its 75th anniversary.

You’ll have until September 22nd to make some memories (or find old ones!) and get them submitted to the contest.

We’re told that submissions will be judged by representatives from the Ferry Division and the NCDOT’s communciations office.

There are several categories that winners will be selected from:

Ferry Memories – Have a photo from an N.C. ferry trip in the past? Send it in and tell us the story behind it.

Families on the Ferry – Get a pic of the kids, or the grandparents, or the whole family taking a ferry ride.

Scenic Splendor – Sunrises, sunsets, beautiful shots of eastern North Carolina scenery from (or of) a ferry.

Enjoying The Ride – Snap a selfie or take a fun picture of your friends and/or family enjoying a summertime ferry ride.

Four-Legged Friends – Taking Fido or Fluffy along? Give us a shot of your seafaring pets!

You can submit your entries here.

