Carteret County road to close as crews repair drainage pipe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Carteret County may have to take a different route Monday morning.

Crews will be out on Hibbs Road near Victory Baptist Church to replace a drainage pipe.

Drivers who normally take Hubbs road can take a detour in NC 24, US 70 and McCabe Road.

Work starts at 8:00 a.m. and should wrap up around 5:00 p.m. depending on the weather.

