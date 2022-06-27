Advertisement

Arrest made in fatal Goldsboro shooting

(WIFR)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars in connection with an earlier fatal shooting in Goldsboro.

Police say Tony Paul Young was identified as the person that shot and killed Cleveland Lavon Ward on June 20.

On Wednesday, a warrant was placed for Young’s arrest on an open count of murder.

Sunday, around 6:00 p.m., Young tried to run away from officers but was ultimately arrested by the Wayne County ACE team and Goldsboro police in the 1300 block of Maple St.

Young is being held without bond. His first court appearance is set for Monday.

