Winterville Christian Church Interfaith Pride Event

Winterville Christian Church set to host Interfaith Pride Service.
Winterville Christian Church set to host Interfaith Pride Service.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Christian Church will host an Interfaith Service celebrating Pride month, June 26th at 5:00 p.m.

The service will be presided over by clergy from Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist traditions and will include prayer, music and testimonies from various speakers.

Featured speaker Reverend Paully Adams is currently an associate pastor of Worship and Congregational Life at St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church in Raleigh, NC.

He also teaches high school math and is a member of the City of Wilson Human Relations Commission.

Adams is profiled in the upcoming ABC special: our America: Who I’m Meant to Be 2022. and is a contributor to the upcoming 2023 Inside Out summer camp resource “FruitFULL Faith.”

Interfaith Service followed by Reception hosted by PFLAG Greenville.

