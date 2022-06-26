Silver Alert: Police looking for man last seen in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police need your help finding a missing man last seen in Rocky Mount, possibly moving towards Greensboro.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 72-year-old Robert Coppage. He is described as 5′ 11″ and 140 pounds with short, gray hair and green eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants at 101 Hampton Ct. They say he could be traveling in a silver 2011 BMW to 14 Westmount Ct. in Greensboro.

If you know where heis, give Rocky Mount police a call at (252) 972-1411.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.