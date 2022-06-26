Advertisement

Silver Alert: Police looking for man last seen in Rocky Mount

A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Coppage
A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Coppage(Rocky Mount PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police need your help finding a missing man last seen in Rocky Mount, possibly moving towards Greensboro.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 72-year-old Robert Coppage. He is described as 5′ 11″ and 140 pounds with short, gray hair and green eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants at 101 Hampton Ct. They say he could be traveling in a silver 2011 BMW to 14 Westmount Ct. in Greensboro.

If you know where heis, give Rocky Mount police a call at (252) 972-1411.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Deputies said over 100 pounds of meth was seized. Bottom: K-9 Freya, Alejandro...
Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history
Habitat For Humanity Giveaway Home Family
Beaufort Co family starts new life in donated home
Joy Soup Kitchen
Joy Soup kitchen worker comes to the aid of man in medical emergency
Roe v. Wade overturn impact on NC
ECU professor talks possible future for abortion laws in NC
President Biden signs gun control legislation passed in the House Friday. (POOL)
Biden signs landmark bipartisan gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’

Latest News

Hyde County fire blazes through hundreds of acres of brush.
Hyde County brush fire scorches nearly 2,000 acres Sunday
Winterville Christian Church set to host Interfaith Pride Service.
Winterville Christian Church Interfaith Pride Event
The Town of Winterville will host the 2022 Eastern NC Babe Ruth League Cal Ripken State...
Eastern NC Babe Ruth League Cal Ripken State Tournament
Habitat For Humanity Giveaway Home Family
Beaufort Co family starts new life in donated home