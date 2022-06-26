Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright and beautiful summer weather for Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure just off the Mid Atlantic will keep things dry for the balance of this first weekend of summer. The National Weather Service has raised the rip current risk to moderate for all but south facing beaches Sunday.

Smoke from the Hyde County fire will likely affect Hyde, Beaufort, Washington, Bertie, and Tyrrell Counties Sunday. Sunday will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs warming to the upper 80s and around 90 along with some increase in humidity vs Saturday. Highs along the coast will be in the lower 80s with light east and southeast winds.

A cold front will head this way by Monday night which could mean storms Monday evening and most likely into Tuesday. The front will briefly knock temperatures down for Tuesday and Wednesday before they’ll climb once again through the end of the week.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 89. Wind: E 10.

Monday

Partly sunny and warm with highs around 91. Showers and storms possible late. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 40%

Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms with a high near 81. Wind: S 5. Rain chance: 60%

Wednesday

Partly sunny with slight chance of scattered PM storms and a high of 84. Wind: NE-SE 5. Rain chance: 30%

Thursday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 89. Wind S 5-10.

