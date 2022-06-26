Hyde County brush scorches nearly 2,000 acres Sunday

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One week after WITN first reported the brush fire at Ferebee Rd. Fire in Hyde County, the blaze stands at 1,936 acres of damage.

The NC Forestry Services reports as of 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, the containment stands at 12%.

Firefighting crews will continue to fight the fire on the ground, while water handling groups take water from the Gamble Road pump station at New Lake into the fire area.

Water pumping operations from Phelps Lake are expected to begin Monday after approval from the N.C. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.

Significant smoke is likely and may result in affected travel conditions Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Residents and drivers should allow for extra travel time or plan to take alternate routes.

Overnight, a combination of smoke and fog will lead to low visibility, possibly zero visibility for some areas.

