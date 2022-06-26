Advertisement

Eastern NC Babe Ruth League Cal Ripken State Tournament

The Town of Winterville will host the 2022 Eastern NC Babe Ruth League Cal Ripken State...
The Town of Winterville will host the 2022 Eastern NC Babe Ruth League Cal Ripken State Tournament.(Eastern NC Babe Ruth League)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Winterville is hosting the 2022 Eastern NC Babe Ruth League Cal Ripken State Tournaments, June 25th-28th.

Tournament games will be played at the Winterville Recreation Park, 332 Sylvania Street, Winterville.

The State Tournament includes 31 baseball teams and age groups: 8, 9, 10, 11/70′, and 12/70′.

State Tournament schedules are available on the ENC Babe Ruth website.

Schedules will be updated regularly with scores and schedule modifications.

Winterville all-star teams are included in schedules and are competing in 8, 9, 10, and 12 year-old age groups.

