Eastern NC Babe Ruth League Cal Ripken State Tournament

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Winterville is hosting the 2022 Eastern NC Babe Ruth League Cal Ripken State Tournaments, June 25th-28th.

Tournament games will be played at the Winterville Recreation Park, 332 Sylvania Street, Winterville.

The State Tournament includes 31 baseball teams and age groups: 8, 9, 10, 11/70′, and 12/70′.

State Tournament schedules are available on the ENC Babe Ruth website.

Schedules will be updated regularly with scores and schedule modifications.

Winterville all-star teams are included in schedules and are competing in 8, 9, 10, and 12 year-old age groups.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.