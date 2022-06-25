Advertisement

Zach Agnos named D1Baseball All-American

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina sophomore Zach Agnos has been named a Second-Team All-American by D1Baseball the organization announced Friday afternoon.

With his selection as a utility player, he is the third Pirate this year to earn All-America honors following Jake Kuchmaner, Senior CLASS Award/second-team, and Carter Spivey, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association/second-team; Collegiate Baseball/third-team.

Agnos, who was one of three Pirates to start all 67 games on the year, earned Second-Team ABCA All-Regional honors after batting .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored. He shared the lead in hits with Bryson Worrell and tied for first in doubles (15) with Lane Hoover and Alec Makarewicz. The Haymarket, Va. native led the club with 29 multi-hit games and finished tied for third with 10 multi-RBI contests.

On the mound, he posted a 3-0 record with three saves in 21 relief appearances.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire destroyed the church's fellowship hall.
SHERIFF: Suspicious that church and camper fires that close to each other
Kill Devil Hills police said the drowning happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of...
OBX: Missing woman’s body found on beach this morning
State confirms first case of monkeypox in North Carolina
This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.
Missing Greenville man found
Tinisha Gibbs
DEPUTIES: Woman hired as medical aid steals again from family who employed her

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
Roe v. Wade overturn impact on NC
ECU professor talks possible future for abortion laws in NC
NC legislators want 20-week abortion ban to be restored
Controversy around Roe v. Wade.
Roe v. Wade ruling draws contrasting reactions in ENC