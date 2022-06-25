Advertisement

Trooper adopts ‘Princess’ days after rescuing dog from side of highway

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper adopted a dog after he rescued it from the side of the highway. (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Tennessee has a new best friend.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that one of its troopers has adopted a dog after finding the animal alone on the side of the road.

The agency said it was first alerted about the dog on June 15 by a good Samaritan saying the animal was lying in the heat on the side of Interstate 75.

WVLT reports Trooper Tudors arrived and gave the dog water, food and shade before taking it to the Cleveland Animal Control.

On Friday, officials said Tudors adopted the dog and named her Princess.

Animal control services said the dog continues to receive treatment but will be able to go to her new home soon.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire destroyed the church's fellowship hall.
SHERIFF: Suspicious that church and camper fires that close to each other
Kill Devil Hills police said the drowning happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of...
OBX: Missing woman’s body found on beach this morning
Tinisha Gibbs
DEPUTIES: Woman hired as medical aid steals again from family who employed her
State confirms first case of monkeypox in North Carolina
This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.
Missing Greenville man found

Latest News

The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade
The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade
Cape Lookout tourism creates $30.6 million in economic benefits
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
People react to SCOTUS decision
People in Charlotte react to Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Catholic Diocese of Raleigh on abortion ruling: Our work is not done