Take two: Steve Clifford returns to Hornets as head coach

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -Steve Clifford is heading back to Charlotte. Clifford has agreed to a multiyear contract to return as head coach of the NBA’s Hornets four years after being fired by team owner Michael Jordan, the team announced Friday night.

Charlotte previously agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson to become head coach, but he later informed the team he was not taking the job citing family reasons.

The 60-year-old Clifford spent five seasons coaching the Hornets, compiling a 196-214 record with a team that included Kemba Walker, before being fired in 2018.

He coached the Magic from 2018-21. Charlotte fired James Borrego in April.

