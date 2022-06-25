Advertisement

Pitt Senior Prom taking place Saturday morning

The Pitt County Council on Aging will host their annual Senior Prom
The Pitt County Council on Aging will host their annual Senior Prom(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Council on Aging will host their annual Senior Prom Saturday, June 25, from 11:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

150 seniors are expected to attend the event per Council on Aging staff.

The band Trainwreck will be providing music and food will be catered by Carol’s Home Cookin out of Fountain.

Sheriff Paula Dance, the sheriff’s office’s Community Impact Unit staff, Deputy Drifter, and other PCSO members will be on hand to make sure these amazing seniors have the time of their lives.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Deputies said over 100 pounds of meth was seized. Bottom: K-9 Freya, Alejandro...
Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history
several drugs and guns found after investigation
Two month long narcotics investigation leads to arrest
Tinisha Gibbs
DEPUTIES: Woman hired as medical aid steals again from family who employed her
Charles Highsmith
UPDATE: Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting
One person injured in shooting
Greenville Police search for suspects after one person injured in shooting

Latest News

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity volunteers work on building a new home along Hillview...
Habitat for Humanity hosts open house
Greenville Fire Rescue gets new fire truck, first of its kind for department
Greenville Fire and Rescue to host hiring event
Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history
Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history
Joy Soup kitchen worker comes to the aid of man in medical emergency
Joy Soup kitchen worker comes to the aid of man in medical emergency