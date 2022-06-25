Pitt Senior Prom taking place Saturday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Council on Aging will host their annual Senior Prom Saturday, June 25, from 11:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

150 seniors are expected to attend the event per Council on Aging staff.

The band Trainwreck will be providing music and food will be catered by Carol’s Home Cookin out of Fountain.

Sheriff Paula Dance, the sheriff’s office’s Community Impact Unit staff, Deputy Drifter, and other PCSO members will be on hand to make sure these amazing seniors have the time of their lives.

