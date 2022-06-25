Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny, seasonable first weekend of summer

Smoke from the Hyde County fire will affect some areas
First Alert Forecast for Saturday, June 25th 7AM
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure just off the Mid Atlantic will aid in a dry and sunny first weekend of summer. Mostly sunny and seasonably warm is expected today with a high of 87 inland and slightly cooler along the coast with highs in the low 80s. Light winds from the east-northeast will keep it pleasant along the coast.

Tonight, clear skies and calm winds will help cool us back down to the mid 60s. Hyde, Beaufort and Pitt Counties should be aware of a smoky smell from the Hyde County fire. Tomorrow will be a rubber stamp of today, light fog in the morning that will burn away as the sun rises with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Light winds from the east will shift more southeasterly and help contribute to our next rain chance Monday evening.

A cold front will head this way by Monday night which could mean storms Monday evening and most likely into Tuesday. The front will briefly knock temperatures down again but they’ll climb once again through the end of the week.

Saturday

Mostly sunny. High of 87. Wind: NE 5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 88. Wind: E 10.

Monday

Partly sunny and warm with highs around 91. Showers and storms possible late. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 30%

Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms with a high near 83. Wind: S 5. Rain chance: 60%

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a high of 84. Wind: NE-SE 5. Rain chance: 20%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Deputies said over 100 pounds of meth was seized. Bottom: K-9 Freya, Alejandro...
Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history
several drugs and guns found after investigation
Two month long narcotics investigation leads to arrest
Tinisha Gibbs
DEPUTIES: Woman hired as medical aid steals again from family who employed her
Charles Highsmith
UPDATE: Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting
One person injured in shooting
Greenville Police search for suspects after one person injured in shooting

Latest News

Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history
Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history
Joy Soup kitchen worker comes to the aid of man in medical emergency
Joy Soup kitchen worker comes to the aid of man in medical emergency
Joy Soup Kitchen
Joy Soup kitchen worker comes to the aid of man in medical emergency
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Rain to follow beautiful weekend