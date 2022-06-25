Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny, seasonable first weekend of summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure just off the Mid Atlantic will aid in a dry and sunny first weekend of summer. Mostly sunny and seasonably warm is expected today with a high of 87 inland and slightly cooler along the coast with highs in the low 80s. Light winds from the east-northeast will keep it pleasant along the coast.

Tonight, clear skies and calm winds will help cool us back down to the mid 60s. Hyde, Beaufort and Pitt Counties should be aware of a smoky smell from the Hyde County fire. Tomorrow will be a rubber stamp of today, light fog in the morning that will burn away as the sun rises with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Light winds from the east will shift more southeasterly and help contribute to our next rain chance Monday evening.

A cold front will head this way by Monday night which could mean storms Monday evening and most likely into Tuesday. The front will briefly knock temperatures down again but they’ll climb once again through the end of the week.

Saturday

Mostly sunny. High of 87. Wind: NE 5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 88. Wind: E 10.

Monday

Partly sunny and warm with highs around 91. Showers and storms possible late. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 30%

Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms with a high near 83. Wind: S 5. Rain chance: 60%

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a high of 84. Wind: NE-SE 5. Rain chance: 20%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.