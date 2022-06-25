Pet adoption events hope to find fur-ever homes in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting two pet adoption events in Greenville to match their animals with forever homes.

Saturday

Halo Home, 801 Dickinson Ave. Greenville, NC

10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sunday

Greensprings Park, 2500 E Fifth St. Greenville, NC

12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m.

Collaboration with Pitt County Animal Shelter

Each even will feature adoptable dogs for families to meet. Those interested can learn more about the adoption process from staff and volunteers.

The HSEC is located at 3520 Tupper Dr. and offers adoptions by appointment only.

For a list of adoptable cats and dogs, click here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.