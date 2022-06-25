Advertisement

Pet adoption events hope to find fur-ever homes in Greenville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting two pet adoption events in Greenville to match their animals with forever homes.

Saturday

  • Halo Home, 801 Dickinson Ave. Greenville, NC
  • 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sunday

  • Greensprings Park, 2500 E Fifth St. Greenville, NC
  • 12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m.
  • Collaboration with Pitt County Animal Shelter

Each even will feature adoptable dogs for families to meet. Those interested can learn more about the adoption process from staff and volunteers.

The HSEC is located at 3520 Tupper Dr. and offers adoptions by appointment only.

For a list of adoptable cats and dogs, click here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Deputies said over 100 pounds of meth was seized. Bottom: K-9 Freya, Alejandro...
Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history
several drugs and guns found after investigation
Two month long narcotics investigation leads to arrest
Tinisha Gibbs
DEPUTIES: Woman hired as medical aid steals again from family who employed her
Charles Highsmith
UPDATE: Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting
One person injured in shooting
Greenville Police search for suspects after one person injured in shooting

Latest News

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity volunteers work on building a new home along Hillview...
Habitat for Humanity hosts open house
The Pitt County Council on Aging will host their annual Senior Prom
Pitt Senior Prom taking place Saturday morning
Greenville Fire Rescue gets new fire truck, first of its kind for department
Greenville Fire and Rescue to host hiring event
Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history
Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history