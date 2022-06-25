Advertisement

Greenville Fire and Rescue to host hiring event

Greenville Fire Rescue gets new fire truck, first of its kind for department
Greenville Fire Rescue gets new fire truck, first of its kind for department(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Fire and Rescue is hosting a hiring even to recruit prospective trainees.

The event will take place Saturday, June 25th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will take place at station 6 on East 10th street

This event will cover many aspects of the job and the lifestyle associated with the fire department.

The application period is currently open for trainees until June 26th at midnight.

Those seeking more information should visit www.greenvillenc.gov and click on the career opportunities link.

