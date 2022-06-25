Catholic Diocese of Raleigh on abortion ruling: Our work is not done

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Many religious leaders are reacting to the news overturning Roe V. Wade, including the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh, which includes eastern Carolina.

Bishop of Raleigh Luis Zarama says, “The Supreme Court ruling on the Dobbs case is a testament to the patience and perseverance of so many who have lifted their voices and prayers to protect the lives of the unborn. But our work is not done. Respect for life is not created only through laws, but through love. Please join me in praying for wisdom and humility as we work to create a culture which respects and reveres life and the dignity of the human person.”

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said, “This is a historic day in the life of our country, one that stirs our thoughts, emotions and prayers. For nearly fifty years, America has enforced an unjust law that has permitted some to decide whether others can live or die; this policy has resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of preborn children, generations that were denied the right to even be born. We thank God today that the Court has now overturned this decision. We pray that our elected officials will now enact laws and policies that promote and protect the most vulnerable among us.”

“Today’s decision is also the fruit of the prayers, sacrifices, and advocacy of countless ordinary Americans from every walk of life. Over these long years, millions of our fellow citizens have worked together peacefully to educate and persuade their neighbors about the injustice of abortion, to offer care and counseling to women, and to work for alternatives to abortion, including adoption, foster care, and public policies that truly support families. We share their joy today and we are grateful to them. Their work for the cause of life reflects all that is good in our democracy, and the pro-life movement deserves to be numbered among the great movements for social change and civil rights in our nation’s history.

“As religious leaders, we pledge ourselves to continue our service to God’s great plan of love for the human person, and to work with our fellow citizens to fulfill America’s promise to guarantee the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all people.”

The USCCB’s statement goes on to say, as a Church, they need to serve those who face difficult pregnancies and surround them with love.

