Cape Lookout tourism creates $30.6 million in economic benefits

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) -A new National Park Service report shows that 562,461 visitors to Cape Lookout National Seashore in 2021 spent $27,621,000 in communities near the park. That spending supported 357 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $30,694,000.

“We were able to keep most of the park open and functioning throughout another big year of the pandemic,” said Superintendent Jeff West. “Cape Lookout continued to support our local economy when it was needed the most and offered a refuge and a place for recharging for many visitors.”

The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists at the National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey.

