Advertisement

Beaufort Co family starts new life in donated home

Habitat For Humanity Giveaway Home Family
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Home ownership is a desire for many people, but as the housing market continues to climb and inflation hurts the wallets of first time buyers, some people never get the chance.

For one Eastern Carolina woman that is not the case anymore.

With the average price of a home in North Carolina up over 27-percent in the last year, not many families can afford what has become the norm for the market.

Mercedes Benitez is a single mother of three who works for the Washington Public Health Department, and Saturday her world was forever changed when the Beaufort County Habitat for Humanity presented her with a new home.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization that works within local communities to build affordable homes for families in need.

The Beaufort County branch did just that by gifting Benitez with the home of her dreams.

“It is a blessing overall, it is a dream come true,“ Benitez said, “being able to provide something better for myself and my three children.”

Part of the home gifting requires the families to participate in the home building process.

“We require families to work on the house and they have put in much more time than is required,” said Feryl Masters, Board President for Habitat for Humanity of Beaufort County. “They have worked hundreds of hours to help get this house ready so it can be their home and that has made this special, that they have been so involved in the process.”

Several organizations and community groups attended the unveiling. The Washington-Plymouth Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta provided refreshments during Saturday’s celebration all in the name of community service.

“We are committed and dedicated to supporting affordable housing in our local communities and supporting the Beaufort County Habitat for Humanity,” said Elizabeth Legett, a member of the alumnae chapter.

The Benitez Family was gifted their three bedroom house after applying and first being told nothing was available.

“I just want to thank them for this opportunity, they have literally been like the biggest support system I have had, “ Benitez said. “Everybody is just amazing and very welcoming. I feel like they are apart of my family now, a big family.”

Habit for Humanity is always looking for volunteers to help them help families in need. Find your local branch by visiting habitat.org.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top: Deputies said over 100 pounds of meth was seized. Bottom: K-9 Freya, Alejandro...
Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history
several drugs and guns found after investigation
Two month long narcotics investigation leads to arrest
Tinisha Gibbs
DEPUTIES: Woman hired as medical aid steals again from family who employed her
Charles Highsmith
UPDATE: Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting
One person injured in shooting
Greenville Police search for suspects after one person injured in shooting

Latest News

Habitat For Humanity Giveaway Home Family
Habitat For Humanity Giveaway Home Family
HSEC hosts weekend adoption events in Greenville
Pet adoption events hope to find fur-ever homes in Greenville
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity volunteers work on building a new home along Hillview...
Habitat for Humanity hosts open house
The Pitt County Council on Aging will host their annual Senior Prom
Pitt Senior Prom taking place Saturday morning