Beaufort Co family starts new life in donated home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Home ownership is a desire for many people, but as the housing market continues to climb and inflation hurts the wallets of first time buyers, some people never get the chance.

For one Eastern Carolina woman that is not the case anymore.

With the average price of a home in North Carolina up over 27-percent in the last year, not many families can afford what has become the norm for the market.

Mercedes Benitez is a single mother of three who works for the Washington Public Health Department, and Saturday her world was forever changed when the Beaufort County Habitat for Humanity presented her with a new home.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization that works within local communities to build affordable homes for families in need.

The Beaufort County branch did just that by gifting Benitez with the home of her dreams.

“It is a blessing overall, it is a dream come true,“ Benitez said, “being able to provide something better for myself and my three children.”

Part of the home gifting requires the families to participate in the home building process.

“We require families to work on the house and they have put in much more time than is required,” said Feryl Masters, Board President for Habitat for Humanity of Beaufort County. “They have worked hundreds of hours to help get this house ready so it can be their home and that has made this special, that they have been so involved in the process.”

Several organizations and community groups attended the unveiling. The Washington-Plymouth Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta provided refreshments during Saturday’s celebration all in the name of community service.

“We are committed and dedicated to supporting affordable housing in our local communities and supporting the Beaufort County Habitat for Humanity,” said Elizabeth Legett, a member of the alumnae chapter.

The Benitez Family was gifted their three bedroom house after applying and first being told nothing was available.

“I just want to thank them for this opportunity, they have literally been like the biggest support system I have had, “ Benitez said. “Everybody is just amazing and very welcoming. I feel like they are apart of my family now, a big family.”

Habit for Humanity is always looking for volunteers to help them help families in need. Find your local branch by visiting habitat.org.

