A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse

FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Residents of a five-story apartment building in North Miami Beach have been ordered to evacuate after officials deemed the strucutre “structurally unsound" during its 50-year recertification process, officials said. The residents were ordered out on Monday, April 4, 2022, by city officials. Its the second building ordered evacuated in the city since the collapse of Champlain Towers South last June in nearby Surfside, which killed 98 people.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
-SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) - Friday marks the anniversary of the oceanfront condo building collapse that killed 98 people in Surfside, Florida. The 12-story tower came down with a thunderous roar and left a giant pile of rubble in one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history.

The disaster at Champlain Towers South also turned into Florida’s largest-ever emergency response that didn’t involve a hurricane. Its victims are being honored Friday at events on the ground where the grueling two-week search and rescue unfolded.

Only two teenagers and a woman survived the fall and were pulled from the rubble. Others escaped from the part of the building that initially remained standing. First Lady Jill Biden is expected at a public event organized by the town of Surfside.

