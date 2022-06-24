UPDATE: Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex.

Greenville police said that Charles Highsmith has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police responded to Sterling Pointe Apartments around 6 p.m. and found a person in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. They were taken to ECU Health Medical Center for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

We’re told that Highsmith was arrested last night by members of the Greenville police’s gang and warrant units after a traffic stop in the area of Imperial of Vance Street.

GPD Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.