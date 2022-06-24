Advertisement

UPDATE: Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting

Charles Highsmith
Charles Highsmith(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex.

Greenville police said that Charles Highsmith has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police responded to Sterling Pointe Apartments around 6 p.m. and found a person in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. They were taken to ECU Health Medical Center for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

We’re told that Highsmith was arrested last night by members of the Greenville police’s gang and warrant units after a traffic stop in the area of Imperial of Vance Street.

GPD Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire destroyed the church's fellowship hall.
SHERIFF: Suspicious that church and camper fires that close to each other
Kill Devil Hills police said the drowning happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of...
OBX: Missing woman’s body found on beach this morning
State confirms first case of monkeypox in North Carolina
This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.
Missing Greenville man found
Police said a murder warrant is out for Andre’vious Spencer.
Second teen wanted in Greenville murder

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Gov. Cooper, Sen. Tillis, others weigh in with statements on overturning of Roe V. Wade
Kill Devil Hills police said the drowning happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of...
OBX: Police release name of drowning victim
several drugs and guns found after investigation
Two month long narcotics investigation leads to arrest
Red wolf pups caught on trail camera
Red wolf trail camera