Advertisement

Two month long narcotics investigation leads to arrest

several drugs and guns found after investigation
several drugs and guns found after investigation(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department says a man was arrested and charged after several drugs, guns and money is found after a two month long narcotics investigation

Back in April, officials say detectives began receiving information that Michael Anderson of Lake Cole Road, was distributing large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl and heroin.

Detectives with the Special Operations Division were able to develop confidential sources and began conducting controlled purchases at his home.

On June 23, after several purchase were made, a search warrant was executed at his residence on Lake Cole Road.

During the search, police found seven firearms, seven pounds of marijuana, 205 grams of crystal meth, 68 grams of cocaine, 80 bags of THC edibles, 12 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, several prescription pills and over $8,000 in cash.

Anderson was arrested and taken into custody at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $2,016,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire destroyed the church's fellowship hall.
SHERIFF: Suspicious that church and camper fires that close to each other
Kill Devil Hills police said the drowning happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of...
OBX: Missing woman’s body found on beach this morning
State confirms first case of monkeypox in North Carolina
This photo of Gary Lenhart was taken on the day he was last seen.
Missing Greenville man found
Police said a murder warrant is out for Andre’vious Spencer.
Second teen wanted in Greenville murder

Latest News

Red wolf pups caught on trail camera
Red wolf trail camera
He is ready for adoption
Meet Saving Graces cat of the week: Charlie
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
Greenville Police search for suspects after one person injured in shooting
Greenville Police search for suspects after one person injured in shooting