Two month long narcotics investigation leads to arrest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department says a man was arrested and charged after several drugs, guns and money is found after a two month long narcotics investigation

Back in April, officials say detectives began receiving information that Michael Anderson of Lake Cole Road, was distributing large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl and heroin.

Detectives with the Special Operations Division were able to develop confidential sources and began conducting controlled purchases at his home.

On June 23, after several purchase were made, a search warrant was executed at his residence on Lake Cole Road.

During the search, police found seven firearms, seven pounds of marijuana, 205 grams of crystal meth, 68 grams of cocaine, 80 bags of THC edibles, 12 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, several prescription pills and over $8,000 in cash.

Anderson was arrested and taken into custody at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $2,016,000 bond.

