Two charged in one of largest drug busts in Nash County Sheriff’s Office history

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is detailing one of the largest drug seizures in its history.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Thursday when deputies stopped a car heading eastbound on Highway 264 around 11:23 a.m. for a traffic violation.

Deputies said K-9 Freya gave a positive alert to the vehicle and a search was conducted.

Deputies said meth was found inside of this speaker box during a bust in Nash County. (Nash County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they found 101 pounds of meth inside a duffel bag and a large speaker box in the back of the car.

Alejandro Sanchez-Amezcua, 34, of Arlington, Texas, was charged with 2 counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, 2 counts of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance.

Kevin Sanchez, 19, of Arlington, Texas, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance.

Both men are being held on a $25-million bond.

