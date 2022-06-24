Roe v. Wade ruling draws contrasting reactions in ENC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Supreme Court ruling Friday drew a hard line in the sand on the topic of abortion. Some felt the decision was a step backward; others felt the decision was a step in the right direction.

“We’re losing a viable option for a lot of survivors,” said Onslow Women’s Center associate director Melissa Radomicki.

Radomicki explained overturning Roe V. Wade poses a threat for many of their clients who suffer from domestic abuse or sexual assault.

“We see all the time abusers that continually back to back to back if their partners pregnant so they can’t work so they can’t leave them and this decision will kind of further the use of reproductive control, said Radomicki.

Radomicki explained for many women who are victims of domestic assault, pregnancy is often a trigger of the abuse.

“Abuse increases significantly when a pregnancy is introduced into a relationship and with that increase of abuse the risk of homicide also increases,” she said.

While some are disappointed in the ruling, others like North Carolina Republican Congressional candidate Sandy Smith are excited about the news.

“We just need to remember baby lives matter and overturning of Roe versus Wade is a huge step in the right direction for our country. We have murdered millions of babies in this country and our nation will never atone for that,” said Smith.

Her opponent Democratic Senator Don Davis is standing in firm opposition saying in a statement, “Today’s decision by the Supreme Court to overturn the precedent set in Roe v. Wade reaffirms our need to codify those protections into law. I remain passionate about fighting for women’s reproductive freedom and bringing a real voice for the people to eastern NC.

Smith explained that with the ruling she feels the next step should be making adoption more affordable for families across the country.

According to the adoption network private placement costs related to adopting a baby are between $25,000 – 50,000 nationally.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.