Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright and beautiful Friday

The first weekend of summer looks sunny and seasonable
First Alert Forecast for Friday, June 24th at 4:30am
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A light northeast breeze will keep ENC dry and beautiful Friday. Humidity values will near to slightly below average, so grab the sunglasses and enjoy the day.

Overall, we should have a lovely first weekend of summer. Expect comfortable mornings in the mid 60s with afternoons in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will be low Saturday so an absolutely perfect pool day and only a little more muggy for Sunday. A cold front will head this way by Monday night which could mean storms Monday evening and into Tuesday. The front will briefly knock temperatures down again but they’ll climb again through the end of the week.

Friday

Mostly sunny. High of 86. Wind: E 10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny. High of 87. Wind: NE 5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 88. Wind: E 10.

Monday

Partly sunny and warm with highs around 91. Showers and storms possible late. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 30%

Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms with a high near 83. Wind: S 5. Rain chance: 60%

