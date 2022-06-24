OBX: Police release name of drowning victim

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police on the Outer Banks have released the name of the woman who drowned in the Outer Banks earlier this week.

Kill Devil Hills police say they found the body of 37-year-old Megan Perry, of Kill Devil Hills, after she went missing in the ocean around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of 1st Street.

Police said Perry and a 31-year-old man were swimming in the ocean and the man said they were hit by a sizeable wave.

At the time, police said ocean conditions were rough.

The man told police after he surfaced he didn’t see Perry. He went to a nearby home and asked them to call 911.

Police and firefighters began searching for the woman and then around 5:45 a.m. police in Southern Shores were called to just north of Pelican Watch Way where the woman’s body was found.

Police said they continue to investigate the woman’s death.

