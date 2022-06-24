Advertisement

NC legislators want 20-week abortion ban to be restored

(WITN-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina Republican legislative leaders want Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein to ask a federal court to restore a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore wrote to Stein on Friday following the U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier in the day overturning abortion protections.

A federal judge struck down the 20-week limit in 2019 and extended the abortion right to the point of fetal viability, which is generally between 24 and 28 weeks.

Moore and Berger say they are ready to take action to get the injunction lifted if Stein is not.

