Moderna COVID-19 shots now an option for older kids in US

FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination clinic in Odessa, Texas, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced it is recommending Moderna shots as an option for school-age kids and teens.(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — There is now a second COVID-19 option for kids ages 6 to 17 in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced it is recommending Moderna shots as an option for school-age kids and teens. This group has been able to get shots made by Pfizer since last year.

CDC sets the federal government’s vaccine guidance for U.S. doctors and their patients.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots — full-strength doses for children ages 12 to 17 and half-strength for those 6 to 11. The doses are to be given about a month apart. An expert advisory panel this week voted unanimously to recommend that CDC endorse the Moderna shots, too.

Moderna officials have said they expect to later offer a booster to all kids ages 6 to 17.

Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to get their young children the COVID-19 vaccination. (CNN)

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

