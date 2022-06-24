Meet Saving Graces cat of the week: Charlie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A social butterfly in cat form is ready to find his forever home and his name is Charlie.

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Charlie and his 5 other siblings came to them when they were less than a week old.

Four have been adopted so far and Charlie and his brother are ready to start a new life too.

Charlie would be best adopted with his brother ,Bravo, or into a home that already has social cats.

He loves play time and ping pong balls are his favorite.

If you are interested in adopting Charlie, please visit Saving Graces’ website to fill out an online adoption application.

The adoption fee is $95 and a good vet reference is required.

All cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and are up to date medication.

They are also micro chipped.

