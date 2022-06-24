Medicine and food giveaway in Bethel this weekend

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) -People in need of over-the-counter medicine and food will be able to get it all for free this weekend in Bethel.

An over-the-counter medicine giveaway is being held from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bethel Youth Community Center, 7449 Main St., Bethel. It will also include a mobile grocery store offering fresh local produce, as well as a variety of other food items.

The OTC giveaway will have items such as cold, flu, and allergy medicines, pain relievers, indigestion aids, vitamins and some smaller first aid items.

Volunteers will hand pre-registered participants their requested orders through their car windows or for as long as supplies last. Individuals 18 and older who are not pre-registered can receive a pre-packed bag with about eight OTC items. Preregistration is now closed.

The small, temporary walk-up grocery will provide a selection of free locally sourced produce, plus a variety of regular grocery food items as well.

The mobile grocery is a partnership with the Rev. Richard Joyner’s Edgecombe County-based Conetoe Family Life Center, which donated produce from its 25-acre sustainable fruit-and-vegetable farm, and with Beast Philanthropy of Greenville, which operates a sizeable food pantry with a mobile food-distribution network.

The OTC medicine giveaway is a recurring collaboration between NC MedAssist, a statewide nonprofit pharmacy providing free prescription medicines to low-income, uninsured North Carolinians, and HealthAssist, which helps meet the medical needs of qualifying uninsured and underinsured residents in several eastern Carolina counties. HealthAssist is part of Greenville-based nonprofit Access East, Inc.

This free event, to be held rain or shine, will be primarily drive-thru; no identification, income, or residency requirements, are needed to participate.

