Greenville Police search for suspects after one person injured in shooting

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Thursday night and taken to the hospital while police continue to search for suspects.

Greenville Police say the call came in just after 6:00 p.m. that a person had been shot at Sterling Point Apartments.

Police found the victim in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting was not random and that the person injured was targeted.

Two suspects were seen leaving the area on foot. There have been no arrests so far.

