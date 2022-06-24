Gov. Cooper, Sen. Tillis, others weigh in with statements on overturning of Roe V. Wade

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Reaction is flowing in after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday morning.

Governor Roy Cooper:

“For 50 years, women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away. That means it’s now up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina they still can. I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam room.”

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis - (R) North Carolina:

“This ruling is historic and monumental and affirms my belief that all life is sacred. Each state government and its duly elected representatives will now make the determination about the types of laws they wish to have in place. I, for one, will continue to advocate for commonsense measures that the broad majority of Americans support like protecting life at crucial points of development and prohibiting horrendous procedures like partial-birth and pain-capable abortions. This is a very emotional and sensitive issue for many Americans, and I urge calm and respect for the Court’s decision and hope people who have strong feelings on both sides will voice them peacefully.”

Congressman G.K. Butterfield - (D) North Carolina:

“Today is a sad day in American jurisprudence.”

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson:

“Women have the right to make their own health care decisions without politicians getting in the way. This decision further emboldens Republicans to continue their harmful efforts to restrict reproductive rights, including U.S. Senate candidate Congressman Ted Budd who has made clear that he will ban abortion with no exceptions, not even for rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother. In 2022, it is critical that we elect Democrats who will stand up for our constitutional rights and who will focus on fighting for what North Carolinians need and want – not the agenda of extreme Washington politicians and corporate special interests.”

Rep. Brian Farkas, (D) Pitt County:

“Denying the right for women and their doctors to make informed health decisions is wrong,” said Rep. Farkas. “It’s not the government’s place to force itself into a deeply personal medical decision and tell someone what they can and cannot do. Each of us should be able to control what happens to our body and have the freedom to make personal choices that are best for our lives and unique set of circumstances.”

Rep. Farkas also spoke about the context of the decision as it relates to political polarization:

“The Supreme Court’s partisan behavior comes at a time when our country couldn’t be more polarized, and this decision only further divides us. Despite the fact that an overwhelming majority of Americans believe in the right of women to make their own health decisions, the Court went against public opinion and decades of precedent. Our Supreme Court must continue to take into consideration the will of the people as it has done for centuries if it wants to keep our society from becoming more bitterly divided by partisan politics and tribalism. With so many issues we need to rally together around and solve, this ruling could not come at a worse time.”

